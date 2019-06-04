Police charge 90-year-old in 82-year-old pedestrian’s death

Police in North Carolina have filed charges against a 90-year-old man who they say struck and killed an 82-year-old pedestrian.

News outlets report Kill Devil Hills police say Harvey Sourbeer of Point Harbor is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after the pickup truck he was driving hit 82-year-old Robert Rawlings of Weirton, West Virginia.

According to police, Rawlings was in a crosswalk on U.S. Highway 158 on Monday and was walking with a green light when he was struck when Sourbeer made a left turn.