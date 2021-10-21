Police investigating possible explosive device on the Ohio River

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Police are investigating reports of a possible explosive device on the Ohio River.

According to a press release, state police were dispatched to a location on the river near St. Mary’s for reports of a possible explosive device on a barge.

The Explosive Response Team was called to the scene, found the device and “rendered it safe” before removing it from the scene.

West Virginia State Police are investigating along with the FBI and ATF. They say that investigation remains active and ongoing.

Stay with 7News for any updates.