CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving an elderly couple.

On Saturday, October 14, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Calhoun County 911 received a call reporting a fire at a residence on Beech Road in Orma, West Virginia.

State Police units responded to the residence and found Harvey Haerr, 74, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the burning residence.

Police believe Harvey Haerr made the 911 call about the fire. They also believe he is a suspect in his wife’s murder.

On Sunday, October 15, human remains were located in the debris of the residence by members of the State Fire Marshals Office and the West Virginia State Police. The remains are believed to be those of the suspect’s wife, 62-year-old, Elizabeth Haerr. The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

This case is being investigated as a murder-suicide by members of the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. This investigation remains active and ongoing.