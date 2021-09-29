Police looking for man who escaped the West Virginia Correctional Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Law enforcement is searching for an escaped prisoner from the Beckley Correctional Center.

Matthew Garth Snyder escaped on September 28, 2021. He is currently facing charges of Fleeing, Malicious Assault, and Grand Larceny in Marshall County.

Snyder is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a scar on his forehead. He also has tattoos on the upper back of his left arm which says “Alpha and Omega,” one on his left torse which reads “Brandy,” on his right forearm, “King Solomon,” and one on the back of his right arm which is tribal themed.

Snyder was last seen on the Beckley Bike Trail near the Rent-A-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Anyone who knows of Snyder’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Beckley Correctional Center at 304-256-6780.