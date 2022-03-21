WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger met with the news media Monday for a briefing.

He identified the dead man as 35-year-old Tyrone Thompson of Wheeling

The chief said this case is “different.”

He said 911 started getting calls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in the 100 block of South Huron Street.

One of those calls came from the shooter himself.

“Responding officers cleared the way for the Wheeling Fire Department to treat the victim, and immediately detained the suspected shooter,” said Chief Schwertfeger. “Officers seized a firearm at the scene and transported the suspected shooter to the Wheeling Police Department for questioning.”

He said the shooter was cooperative and gave a statement.

He noted that the statement, plus other eyewitness accounts, have led police to believe the man fired in self-defense.

“Based upon initial evidence, the suspect has not been charged with a crime and was released late Saturday night,” said Schwertfeger.

They are not revealing the shooter’s identity.

The case is ongoing.

The autopsy, forensics, ballistics and perhaps additional interviews will all be part of the picture.

“The Wheeling Police Department demonstrates due diligence toward the facts of the incident, no matter which way they were ultimately to lead,” he said.

He would not comment on the shooter’s injuries.

He said the two men had no relationship that he’s aware of.

He said he has no concerns that a dangerous suspect is walking around free.

“Certainly this is different,” he said. “We don’t have a suspect at large, necessarily. We don’t have concerns for the safety of the community because of the cooperation of the other party.”

He says charges, if any, will come from the prosecutor’s office.

He said the autopsy was conducted Monday, and a police officer was in attendance.

He said he expects preliminary findings soon, but said toxicology results can take a month or longer.