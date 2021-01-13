Police report third infant case involving serious injury or death in Benwood; Chief pleading parents to be safe

Benwood, W.VA (WTRF) — Three. That’s the disturbing number of infant injuries resulting in critical condition or death in Bewood in less than six months.

Now– Benwood police chief, Frank Longwell, is pleading with parents to put their babies safety first.

Chief longwell says the call came in at around 9 AM on Monday for a two month old baby not breathing.

When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, the baby was alive, but in serious condition. The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Morgantown.

Parents say the baby was in bed with the father, something Longwell says is careless.

Now after three traumatic baby incidences– he says it’s wearing quickly on the officers.

Please do not sleep with the baby infants in bed with you. You can’t control once you fall asleep what could happen to the infant. I would suggest you put them in their bed or crib or another appropriate infant sleeping facility. The adult that’s in custody of any infant is responsible for that infant. Frank Longwell, Benwood Police Chief

Chief Longwell says the parents stories are conflicting, but as of now– there are no charges on either of the parents.

He says the investigation will continue. We will keep you updated.