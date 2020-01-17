Poll ranks Governor Justice as eighth most unpopular governor in U.S.

(WTNH)– West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, is one of the most unpopular governors in the country, according to a poll done by a political website.

The Morning Consult reports that they surveyed over 5,000 registered voters across the United States on their governor. They then determined the top ten most popular and unpopular governors by total approval and total disapproval, with net approval (approval minus disapproval) as the tiebreaker.

The survey found that WV Governor Jim Justice was the eight most unpopular governor in the country, with a 43% approval rating and a 44% disapproval rating.

Hawaii Governor David Ige was found to be the most unpopular governor in the U.S., with a 58% disapproval rating and a 32% approval rating.

Coming in as the second most unpopular governor was Governor Matt Bevin, of Kentucky, followed by Governor Gina Raimondo, of Rhode Island, in third.

Conversely, Governor Mark Gordon, of Wyoming, was found to be the most popular governor by the survey, with a 69% approval rating and 11% disapproval rating.

