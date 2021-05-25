Preacher at West Virginia church charged after allegedly setting up recording device in men’s bathroom

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A preacher at a church in Morgantown has been charged after allegedly setting up a recording device in the men’s bathroom.

On Apr. 28, members of the Church of God on River Road in Morgantown reported to deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department that “a smart phone had been placed upon a ledge above a urinal,” according to a criminal complaint.

The phone, which was recovered from the men’s restroom at the church, was released to deputies and belonged to a preacher, William Page, 59, of Morgantown, deputies said.

On the phone, deputies found “videos of two males using the restroom,” as well as “several short videos of [Page] setting up the device,” according to the complaint.

Those videos “were captured without the victims’ consent in a place where privacy would be assumed,” deputies said.

Page has been charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy.