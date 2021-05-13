WASHINGTON (WTRF) Today, the White House released a statement that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of West Virginia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from February 10 to February 16, 2021.
Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, and Wayne.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Jeffrey L. Jones as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
President Biden Approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration
