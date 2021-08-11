President Biden nominates U.S. attorney nominees; Two from West Virginia

(WTRF)- President Biden announced on Tuesday eight new nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys.

Two of them are from West Virginia, William J. Ihlenfeld II who will serve as West Virginia’s Northern District, and William S. Thompson who’s nominated to serve the Southern District of West Virginia.

The White House gave

biographical information about each nominee:

“William J. Ihlenfeld is a special counsel at Bowles Rice LLP, where he is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Cybersecurity practice groups. Since he joined Bowles Rice in 2019, Mr. Ihlenfeld has also been a member of the West Virginia State Senate. Mr. Ihlenfeld was a partner at Bailey Glasser LLP from 2017 to 2019, and served as United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia from 2010 to 2016. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2010, he was a state prosecutor in Brooke County, West Virginia. From 1997 to 2007, Mr. Ihlenfeld prosecuted domestic violence cases in Ohio County, West Virginia. Throughout his legal career, Mr. Ihlenfeld has advocated for victims of domestic and sexual violence through pro bono legal representation and service to local and statewide nonprofit organizations. Mr. Ihlenfeld received his J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1997 and his B.S. from Ohio University, with honors, in 1994.”

“Judge William S. Thompson is a judge for the 25th Judicial Circuit of West Virginia. He was appointed to that position in 2007 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. As a part of his duties, Judge Thompson presides over several treatment courts, including the first family treatment court in West Virginia. Prior to his appointment, he was an associate at the law firm of Cook and Cook in Madison, West Virginia from 1995 to 2007. His primary focus was litigation, which included representing several hundred indigent clients in criminal defense and other matters. Judge Thompson also served as President of Madison Healthcare, Incorporated from 1997 to 2007, and as Vice President of Danville Lumber Company from 1994 to 2007. Judge Thompson received his J.D. from West Virginia University in 1995 and his B.S. from West Virginia University in 1992.”