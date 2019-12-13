WV woman accused of attempting to kill her husband

TUNNELTON, W.Va. – A Preston County woman is facing an attempted murder charge after state troopers said she strangled her husband and threatened him with a knife.

On Thursday, December 13, West Virginia State Police responded to a home on Childers Drive in Tunnelton for an in-progress domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they arrived on scene and located Ashley Miller, 29, of Tunnelton. Troopers then spoke with Roger Miller, Ashley Miller’s husband, who lives with Ashley Miller and has a child with her, according to the complaint.

Troopers said Roger Miller stated that before troopers arrived on scene, Ashley Miller kicked down the door of the home and began destroying their property. The complaint stated Ashley Miller hit her husband in the face several times, and with both hands, began strangling Roger Miller.

The victim told police that this caused him to lose his breath and become light-headed. Roger Miller said he feared for his life and thought Ashley Miller was going to kill him, according to the complaint.

The complaint stated that after Ashley Miller strangled her husband, she went to the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife. Troopers said Ashley Miller approached Roger Miller, grabbed him by his throat and made jerking motions as if she was going to stab, cut, or wound him. The complaint also stated that Ashley Miller shouted “I should just kill you.”

Roger Miller thought his wife was going to kill him, and a witness observed her hold a knife to Roger Miller’s head/throat and the strangulation, according to the complaint. Additionally, troopers said the witness stated that he also thought Ashley Miller was going to kill Roger Miller. The complaint also stated that the witness hid the knife after Ashley Miller dropped it so that she could not use it again.

Ashley Miller has been charged with attempted murder, according to court documents. She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $200,000.