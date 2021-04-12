Pro-Life Bill Passes In West Virginia, Awaits Governor’s Signature

The Second Chances at Life Act (HB 2982/SB 609) successfully passed in the West Virginia Senate.

The bill will require that a woman be informed that the effects of the chemical abortion pill can be reversed to save her baby if she changes her mind after taking it.

Lead Sponsor was Delegate Kayla Kessinger with co-sponsors Delegates Trent Barnhart, Jordan Bridges, Adam Burkhammer, Josh Holstein, Laura Kimble, Todd Longanacre, Margitta Mazzocchi, Jeff Pack, Jonathan Pinson, and Terri Sypolt. Senate Lead Sponsor of companion bill S.B. 609 was Senator Patricia Rucker.

More than 40% of all abortions in West Virginia are chemical abortions.

“The bill will do two things,” said West Virginians for Life Political Liaison Karen Cross. “It will inform the girl/woman that if she changes her mind, she may be able to save her baby with the help of medical professionals. And it provides her the ability to act on that information by including a list of medical professionals versed in abortion pill reversal protocol on the existing DHHR Women’s Right to Know website. Women deserve full information when making this life changing decision.”

With the expected signature by Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia will become the 11th or 12th state to pass this law depending on when Indiana’s governor signs along with Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah.