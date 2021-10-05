Pro-Life Convention to be held in West Virginia

A pro-life convention will be held in West Virginia this weekend.

West Virginians for Life is inviting the public to attend its Annual State Pro-Life Convention on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont, WV. The theme for the event is “All LIFE Matters.”

Down syndrome “Dadvocate” Kurt Kondrich will be the keynote speaker, along with his daughter, Chloe.

U.S. Representative David McKinley will also be at the convention to address the crowd in Fairmont.

There will also be a Teen Day Camp coinciding with the adult convention. Games and education will be provided for those in attendance with Delegates Caleb Hanna and Riley Keaton conducting a Q&A after speaking to the youth.

Doors open at 9 a.m. For $35, a buffet lunch is included. College students and teens pay only $15. Groups of 10 or more pay only $25 per person (adults) or $10 per person (college students/teens).

A registration brochure is available here.