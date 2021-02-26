Pro-Lifers fill courthouse steps thanking Sen. Manchin for his stance against his party

People from the Ohio Valley, along with national leaders, gathered to thank Sen. Manchin for planning to preserve the legislative filibuster.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Pro-Life supporters were seen gathering outside the Ohio County Courthouse Friday afternoon thanking West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin for his stance on the legislative filibuster.

It’s a stance against his party. The filibuster in place makes it so the senate needs more than the 51 Democratic votes to pass anything into law.

The group says he’s going against the ‘extremism’ of his party.

The filibuster requiring 60 ‘yay’ votes currently prevents parties from having reign over passing legislation, which also protects minority votes.

The pro-life movement does not want the expansion of abortion rights that some say would pass if the filibuster is removed.

Now more than ever we need Senator Manchin to vote to preserve the filibuster so that the Democrats cannot expand the Supreme Court and add pro-abortion justices. So that they cannot add new states to the union, which would therefore add more pro-abortion senators; essentially codify Roe Vs. Wade into law, expand abortion on demand paid for by taxpayers. So, that’s why we’re here today. Prudence Robertson, Susan B. Anthony List

Ohio County was the group’s last of three stops.

They trust Senator Manchin will keep his word, but that’s all it is right now: words. He has yet to cast a vote that would go against removing the filibuster.