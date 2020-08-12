Psychologist speaks up on West Virginia nursing homes again placed on COVID-19 lockdown

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — If you have a loved one in a nursing home in West Virginia, as of midnight tonight, you will once again not be allowed on the premise in to visit with them. This follows Governor Jim Justice’s orders in response to multiple recent deaths from COVID-19 throughout the state.

It almost feels like we’re taking two steps forward, one step back in terms of normalcy. Many older folks maybe feeling they’re losing the one thing that makes us human; social interaction.

And a toll is also taken on the professionals caring for your loved-ones. Nurses now are that step-in light of hope; playing board games with your family member, holding the phone so you can video chat with your loved one.

And for those in the nursing homes, loneliness and isolation might even hit worse when you feel shutout from the outside world, not to mention COVID-19 constantly pounding on everyone’s mind. That hopelessness during this pandemic can easily consume you.

If you always dwell on the negative and you focus on the negative, then you become consumed by it. Then you start to obsess and ruminate about it. And that’s not healthy, that’s not good for you. So, it’s really good to concentrate on some of the positive things each and every day. I have clients, I tell them do a gratitude journal. Write about three things that are positive each and every day and it doesn’t matter how insignificant that can be. Dr. Trisha Bailey, Psychologist of private practice in Wheeling

The psychologist says even grieving has morphed throughout this pandemic, with funerals being put on pause because of social distancing protocols.

But it’s key to note, that as officials make these hard calls, they do it with your loved-one’s best interest at heart. Governor Justice continues to say this virus is ravaging nursing homes in the Mountain State and taking countless lives.