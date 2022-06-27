WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Quaker Steak & Lube will be having a dine to donate this Thursday, June 30, for local cancer fighter Codey St. John.

At 6 years old Codey was diagnosed with cancer and has been fighting nonstop ever since.

Codey is now 22 years old and dealing with many treatment side effects.

He’s relapsed 14 times over the past 15 years, the most recent relapse being May 27, 2022, throwing him back into a trial treatment with radiation therapy in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center.

20% of all food sales from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be donated so dine in or take out.