QuoteWizard: West Virginia is the 7th least Healthy Heart States

You may not be that far off if you think you’re healthier than you actually are.

Since February is the American Heart Month, a QuoteWizard recent study found West Virginia is the seventh least healthiest heart state in our country.

The study compared high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Cardiovascular disease and Heart disease in all the states. It also found 43.5% of people living in West Virginia have high blood pressure, 39.7% have high Cholesterol but only 3.2% have Cardiovascular disease.

Some local registered dieticians, like Jill Spangler, are not that surprised with those statistics, given that this isn’t the first time West Virginia has ranked so low in the healthy heart charts.

We really need to make some changes because heart disease is a very serious problem, and we’re seeing it in young adults as well. It’s very alarming. Anyway we can make small changes will make a big difference. Jill Spangler, Registered Dietician



Spangler credited the results of being one of the least healthiest heart states in America with our socioeconomic status in parts of the state.

She said some communities may not be able to afford the healthier foods; however, if we eat smaller portions, eat more fresh foods, or even grow our own gardens, that could be life-changing to our health.

