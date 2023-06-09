OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A neighborhood in Bethlehem near Wheeling has found themselves at the mercy of a horde of raccoons after one family allegedly continues to feed them, despite officials repeatedly telling them to stop.

The residents of Renaissance Way tell 7NEWS that the problem has been an ongoing issue for years, but in recent weeks the problem seems to have gotten much worse. The small neighborhood is home to many small children and pets, and they’re worried about the spread of diseases.

We spoke to Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble, who is also worried about diseases spreading. He says that ground feeding not only attracts raccoons, but opossums, rodents and deer. Gamble is most worried about the deer spreading Lyme Disease, and the obvious danger of rabies with the raccoons.

Gamble tells us that you can feed birds with birdfeeders in the Wheeling city limits, but no ground feeding. Renaissance Way however falls within the Village of Bethlehem, which is Ohio County jurisdiction. You CAN ground feed in Ohio County, but not in a residential neighborhood when it creates a nuisance.

Gamble says the people allegedly feeding the raccoons have been told to stop once again, and right now the village and the Bethlehem Police Department are involved.

For full disclosure, this also happens to be the neighborhood that my family lives in.

Stay with 7NEWS as we continue to follow the saga of the Renaissance Way Raccoons.