Rally against the anti-transgender bill in Gov. Justice’s hands

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People were rallying against a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in school sports at the West Virginia State Capitol Saturday morning.

The House and the Senate passed House Bill 3293, a bill to prohibit transgender athletes in middle school, high school, and college from participating in sports that match their gender identity.

“We are here to show that trans people do exist, we are very much alive. Try to address how damaging this bill is going to be to the trans community in West Virginia,” said Ash Orr, the Chair of the Morgantown Human Rights Commission.

This fight for trans rights in sports is not happening just in West Virginia. Some of the nation’s top NCAA and WBNA coaches and plays joined in on this fight for trans rights.

Some West Virginia lawmakers encourage their colleagues to follow in their footsteps.

“The dehumanizing behavior we have seen with these bills that have been introduced from legislators of West Virginia is beyond me,” said Del. Danielle Walker, (D) District 51.

Christina Baisen is the mother of two transgender children and knows first-hand how this bill will impact her family.

“These kids have an uphill battle just trying to get teachers to use the right pronouns and to use their preferred names,” said Baisen.

Members of the LGBTQ community have a message to the governor.

“Encourage Governor Justice to sit down, recalibrate, and realize this bill is truly toxic and damaging. And to veto it,” said Orr.

The bill is now in the hands of Governor Jim Justice and he will decide if this bill is signed into law or not.