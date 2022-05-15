CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — About 100 people gathered on the steps of the West Virginia Capitol on Sunday to rally in support of abortion rights.

This comes after a Supreme Court draft was leaked, saying there is a possibility the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

About 100 people gathered on the steps of the West Virginia Capitol on Sunday to rally in support of abortion rights.

About 100 people gathered on the steps of the West Virginia Capitol on Sunday to rally in support of abortion rights.

About 100 people gathered on the steps of the West Virginia Capitol on Sunday to rally in support of abortion rights.

The Associated Press reports that more than 380 pro-choice rallies were set to happen on Saturday.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, West Virginia has an “unenforced pre-Roe ban.” That means if Roe v. Wade is overturned, laws pre-Roe v. Wade could be enacted.

Roe v. Wade is a landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision. It established abortion as a constitutional right, according to the Associated Press.