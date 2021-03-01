Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney



WHEELING, W.Va. – Randolph J. Bernard will serve as Acting United States

Attorney beginning on March 1, 2021.



Mr. Bernard was selected to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney by the Executive Office of United

States Attorneys in Washington, D.C. after former U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced his

resignation effective February 28, 2021.



“We look forward to continuing Mr. Powell’s excellent work under his “One District, One

Mission” motto, as we work to combat the drug epidemic, crimes against children, crimes against

the elderly, combatting violent crime, and the other Department of Justice initiatives,” said Mr.

Bernard.



Mr. Bernard previously served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and the Chief of the Criminal

Division. Mr. Bernard joined the office in 2002, and has experience prosecuting a wide range of

criminal cases, including drugs and violent crimes, firearms, white collar offenses, fraud and tax

cases, and child pornography cases. Mr. Bernard has also served as the District Office Security

Manager.

Before becoming an Assistant United States Attorney, Mr. Bernard served as a Special Agent with

the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Wheeling, West Virginia Resident Agency. Prior to the

FBI, he was a litigation attorney in private practice with Coolidge, Wall, Womsley & Lombard in

Dayton, Ohio.



Mr. Bernard is a 1987 magna cum laude graduate of Ohio Northern University College of Law

and a 1984 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.