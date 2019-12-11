Randy Swartzmiller announces bid for WV State Senate

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Randy Swartzmiller will be running for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia State Senate in the First Senatorial District next year.

Swartzmiller is a third generation steelworker who has been in the industry for more than 20 years. He says he is running to give everyone both a voice and a choice, ensuring all people are treated equally, fairly and with respect.

Swartzmiller believes he will be a leader that gives the people of West Virginia hope- one that is invested and who will work tirelessly for them.

Swartzmiller says there has been a culture change in Charleston, one that doesn’t relate to the people.

When people have a voice, they have hope. Hope that things going on in their lives that maybe can be changed at the state capital, has an opportunity to be changed and right now I don’t think they’re getting that down there so that’s exactly what it’s about. Giving people hope in their government again. Trust in their government again. Somebody who is going to be invested in them and working for them. Randy Swartzmiller | State Senate Democratic Nominee

The First District covers Brooke, Hancock, Ohio and part of Marshall County and the General Election will be held on November 3rd, 2020.