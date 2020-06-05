Re-opening West Virginia: Casino and movie theaters set to re-open

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Casinos and movie theaters received the green light from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to re-open on June 5.

Under Gov. Justice’s reopening plan, West Virginia Strong — The Comeback, casinos are to be allowed to re-open with limited services.

Casinos will be restricted to 50 percent capacity.

Casinos should also space out or limit the number of video lottery machines.

Tables games should be limited to number of players.

All dice games should be cleaned before and after use, while table games with cards can be played if they are not touched by customers.

You can read the full casino guidelines below.

Movie theaters will also be restricted to 50 percent capacity.

Customers should be encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, by methods other than cash.

The full guidelines for movie theaters can be found below.