WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The next hearing on the redistricting process is happening Tuesday right here Wheeling.

This is just one of 12 in-person hearings that will take place between now and mid September.

Lawmakers and West Virginians will weigh in on how to divide congressional districts.

Early Census data concluded that the Mountain State would lose one of its three seats in Congress.

That meeting is set for Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Independence Hall.