Remains found in Monongahela National Forest believed to be Cassie Sheetz

PENDLETON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police say that remains found deep in the Monongahela National Forest are believed to be those of Cassie Sheetz, who has been missing since early March of 2021.

According to a release from the WVSP, Sergeant A.D. Teter was led to human remains in the northern Seneca Creek area of the National Forest. Police say the remains were discovered by hunters.

The remains were sent to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm identification.

Sheetz was last seen on Friday, March 12 at around 10:00 p.m. at the top of Spruce Knob. She became separated from her group of hikers around midnight.