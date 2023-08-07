WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A good musician and a great entertainer.



That’s what colleagues are saying today about the late Slim Lehart.

Lehart died over the weekend at age 88, after a lifetime of performing country music all over the Ohio Valley and the East Coast.

DK Wright spoke with LeHart’s fellow musician Roger Hoard, about the life and career of “The Wheeling Cat.”

“He decided to throw his guitar strap into the crowd. And the crowd just went wild. So thinking he could top that, he took his shoes off and he threw his shoes into the crowd and the crowd was just going crazy.” Roger Hoard

He loved the Capitol Theatre where he performed with the Jamboree USA for more than three decades

“When the Capitol Theatre burned the mortgage, Slim bent over and kissed the stage.” Roger Hoard

He called himself The Wheeling Cat.

“He sang the song The Wheeling Cat and he WAS the Wheeling Cat. All the verses that he wrote for that were pertaining to him and just how popular he was in this area.” Roger Hoard

Fans loved his music. And friends loved his personality.

“He was fun to be around. He was an ornery guy. He liked a good joke. And he was just, he was a character, as they say.” Roger Hoard

He has a star on the Capitol Theatre Walk of Fame

Lehart’s real name was “Richard Hartley.”



He served in the US Navy in the Korean War.