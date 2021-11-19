Rep. McKinley on spending bill: “I don’t think we should be providing funds for federally funded abortions.”

President Biden’s Build Back Better spending bill is facing push back. It just passed in the House today.

But many Republicans aren’t happy, including Representative David McKinley.

Representative David McKinley is against the “Build Back Better” Agenda. The bill okays tax cuts for millionaires, government subsidies for special interests, amnesty for illegal immigrants and other issues.

McKinley says there are things in the bill he supports, like Pre-K Education. But he can’t vote ‘yes’ for other issues in the bill.

Rather, McKinley says there’s a better way to vote on these issues.

“What we should have done is look at these issues individually. When you lump them into a bill like this, there’s bound to be something in there that’s not acceptable at all, and to me, one is amnesty. I don’t think we should do that, and secondly, I don’t think we should be providing funds for federally funded abortions, but that’s in the bill.” Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

The bill is also facing push back from Representative Bill Johnson and Senator Shelley Moore Capito. The bill moves on to the Senate now.

Meanwhile, Senator Capito says she’ll be fighting to defeat the bill. She says it’s not good for the economy and could trigger inflation.