CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s everywhere you look — prices are up in grocery stores and at the gas pump.



Everything may seem more expensive than ever.



But, as it turns out, it’s not just you. Inflation in the US has skyrocketed.



Experts say it’s now three times higher than it is in Europe. But why?



Congressman David McKinley weighs in.



He believes government regulations are fueling inflation. The congressman says the US stopped its gas pipelines and that’s restricted the flow — raising gas costs as a result.



He also talked about the vaccine mandate on truck drivers. He says there’s now more than a shortage in trucks because of that mandate, and that’s keeping products from getting to the market — leading to inflation.



Meanwhile – Congressman McKinley says something can be done.

“I think it’s all driven by Covid, but let’s get back to where we were before. Let’s reduce our regulations. Let’s allow us to be energy independent one more time, and I think you’re going to see inflation get back under control.” Rep. David McKinley (R) West Virginia

Mckinley also says the government shouldn’t impose new regulations. He says that’s going to make inflation even worse.