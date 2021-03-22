Report: Addiction cost West Virginia estimated $11B in 2019

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new report from the Center on Budget and Policy says treating and addressing drug addiction cost West Virginia an estimated $11.3 billion in one year.

The report was written by economist Jill Kriesky.

The Herald-Dispatch reports it says the state spent that much in 2019 on issues that stem from the addiction epidemic, including hepatitis, HIV, neonatal abstinence syndrome and an overburdened foster care system.

The report also estimates economic damages from drug-related fatalities in West Virginia were $9.8 billion in 2019.

It supports improved studies of substance abuse-related issues and more syringe exchanges and other harm reduction services.