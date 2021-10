CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia state legislature approved a new congressional map last week after losing one of its three districts following the 2020 census.

Now Representatives Alex Mooney and David McKinley are set to face off in the new district.

McKinley released a statement, reading in part, “It is an honor to serve the First District….our work is not done. That’s why I will be running in the new Second District.”

