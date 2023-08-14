WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Community members once again packed the Wetzel County Board of Education meeting Monday evening to reiterate their support for their local high school.

Recently there have been talks about the possibility of Paden City High School being consolidated and merged with Magnolia High School. Many Paden City residents do not want to see this happen, and argued against it to the Board this evening.

The Board of Education has said previously that a merger is not what they want to do, but the public remains concerned.

No actions were taken tonight, but stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com as we continue to follow this issue.