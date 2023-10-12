ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Riley Keaton has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates. He the fourth person to recently resign from the House.

Keaton represented District 15, which is in Roane and Wirt counties, as a Republican. He became a Delegate in 2020 at 22 and was re-elected in 2022.

A replacement has not been named.

This is not the first resignation from the House in recent memory. Doug Skaff Jr. stepped down as Minority Leader of the House in August 2023 and then resigned in September 2023.

Skaff on Thursday switched to the Republican party and filed to run for Secretary of State.

Other delegates who have recently resigned include Charlie Reynolds of Marshall County and Erikka Storch of Wheeling.