Riley Moore becomes West Virginia Treasurer; family political dynasty expands

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “I Riley McGowan Moore, do solemnly swear….”

And with that 40-year-old Republican Riley Moore became the new State Treasurer for West Virginia.

Moore, who is the grandson of the late three-term Governor Arch Moore, previously served a term in the House of Delegates. He says one of his top priorities is getting the state’s medical cannabis program off the ground, even though it was approved four years ago. Getting a legal banking program to process the funds has been part of the hold-up.

“There was a delay in selecting a financial institution to handle that money. And look, enough is enough. We don’t need any more delays in this program. We’re going to be doing everything we can to get this program fully-functional and operating as quickly as possible,” said Treasurer Riley Moore, (R) West Virginia.

Moore defeated 24-year Democratic Treasurer John Perdue, a man widely respected in both parties.

“We are going to return $20 million dollars to the general revenue fund, and $10 million of that will come from unclaimed property, said Treasurer John Perdue, (D) West Virginia in a January 14, 2020 interview.

While Perdue grew the state’s 529 college savings fund for kids, Moore plans to expand that more to the skilled trades as well.

“It’s going to be a really big program that’s going to allow people in the trades and vocations as they come out of schools to save money for tools, licenses, equipment and certifications in the state,” said Treasurer Riley Moore, (R) West Virginia.

Riley Moore is also the nephew of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and first cousin of House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito.

“With the election of Riley Moore, Republicans now control all six constitutional offices in West Virginia,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.