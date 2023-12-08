WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters.

It’s just a matter of months now until the 2024 elections and one issue is at the top of the list for Weirton steelworkers: trade policy.

That was the subject of Riley Moore’s speech to United Steelworkers Local 2911 today, which Moore says has been failed by both Republicans and Democrats.

The State Treasurer and candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives says China is dumping steel into the market and hurting our local industries.

Moore feels that the federal government’s focus on a global economy has stifled the American Dream.

“We don’t want to use the steel from China. We want to use the steel here in the United States so we have control over that supply chain. So we’ve got to get the Chinese steel out of this market. We have to be able to protect our jobs here in West Virginia and the United States.” Riley Moore, ​(R)-Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives

“We’re pretty confident that Riley Moore is the person that we’re very comfortable with going forward. So we’re excited for that opportunity. We’re more happy that he has the ability to come here to talk to us.” John Saunders, Staff Representative, USW

The USW continues to fight its trade case against the layoff of 300 Weirton Cleveland Cliffs workers.

Moore says he is working with Governor Justice to try to extend their unemployment benefits.