Roads to Prosperity road project approved for Route 2 in Wetzel and Marshall counties

WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bob Miler, Jr., executive director of the WV Route 2/I-68 (energy corridor) authority announced progress on a roads project on his Facebook page.

On Tuesday, December 21, Governor Jim Justice approved the award for the Roads to Prosperity road project.

The project runs from the Wetzel County line at Proctor to Kent in Marshall County.

The winning bid for the WV 2 Proctor to Kent project was awarded to A.L.L. Construction, Inc. from Mount Storm, W.Va. for a low bid of $95,900,000.

The project, approximately 5.25 miles in length, upgrades a two-lane stretch of WV 2 to a four-lane road.