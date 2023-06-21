WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the off-season thrill we’ve all been waiting for.

The Basketball Tournament has more than just team pride on the line…one million dollars awaits the team at the top, winner-take-all.

Best Virginia team members and city officials pulled back the curtain on the bracket today in downtown Wheeling.

The TBT takes some of the world’s best players and pits talent against talent in a 64-team single-elimination field.

WVU star Kevin Jones has been playing internationally, but came home to get the band of alumni back together.

“A lot of us guys, alumni still live in Morgantown. We still work out, practice together. So it only made sense to play in a tournament like this, especially if it’s going to be in our backyard.” Kevin Jones, Best Virginia player

As the featured team, WVU will take the court against the eight seed, Dubois Dream, on July 25th, and from there they’ll face Marshall’s alumni team “Herd That” or Pitt’s “Zoo Crew”.

But the Gold and Blue didn’t come to do anything less than take it all the way to the top.

“We expect to win. Try to win the money just like everybody else. But for me, it’s mostly like the brotherhood coming together with a lot of the guys for both past and present WVU players.” Kevin Jones, Best Virginia player

Charleston has been the home of West Virginia’s regional for several years, but now it’s the Friendly City’s turn.

The arena is expected to host four to five thousand people over four days—on top of Wheeling’s popular Italian Festival.

Mayor Glenn Elliott calls WesBanco Arena a destination for sports action thanks to tireless decade-long improvements.

“It’s a $1,000,000 tournament. So that gets a lot of people, former college basketball stars who are still in great physical shape. You just saw Kevin Jones standing here. The guy looks like he can ball.” Kevin Jones, Best Virginia player

The quarterfinals will pit the West Virginia winner against the Syracuse regional winner.

Whoever comes out on top will head to the Philadelphia and get a chance to prove they have enough game for the payout.

Best Virginia’s roster also includes Kedrian Johnson, Nathan Adrian and John Flowers—who reached the Final Four with Kevin Jones in 2010.

First round games (Tuesday, July 25 at WesBanco Arena):