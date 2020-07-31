Salango pushes for 5 debates with Justice before election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for West Virginia governor says he has agreed to debate Gov. Jim Justice five times before the November election and called on the Republican incumbent to sign on as well.

Ben Salango said Friday that he wants to engage Justice on the governor’s spending of federal coronavirus relief funds and what he described as an undercounting of virus cases, as well as a lack of legislative oversight on the state’s pandemic response.

Justice’s campaign earlier this month said the governor agreed to a debate in October organized by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

His campaign spokesman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.