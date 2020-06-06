Saturday is last day in West Virginia for early voting

7 News is your local election headquarters and today is the last day for early voting in West Virginia.

Voters showed up to show support for their preferred candidate and to cast their ballot. Many important state positions are up for grabs including the governor’s office.

Early voting is taking place at Wheeling City Hall until 8:00 PM Saturday evening, so make sure you get out and cast your vote.

And don’t forget… the West Virginia Primary election is this Tuesday.

You can stay with 7 News and our website WTRF dot com for all of the election results.