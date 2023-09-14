WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What if you could take a five-minute class…and be equipped to tackle West Virginia’s most pressing public health emergency?

Save a Life Day assembled the Unity Center, YSS and many more community organizations to bring the fight against opioids outside the hospital room.

Offering bags containing Narcan and fentanyl test strips, non-health professionals have everything they need to not just halt an overdose in progress, but pull a victim’s outlook on life back from the brink.

“Now they’re back into society and they’re thankful that that person was able to bring them back to life from that mistake that they made injecting that one time.” Mary Hess, Executive Director, Unity Center

Those who drove up to sites like the Moundsville Pharmacy and Wheeling’s 18th Street were given a briefing on naloxone—a medication to get an overdose patient to start breathing again.

Its spray form Narcan used to require a certification to use, but as the crisis has grown, the regulations have loosened.

“We want people to engage in recovery, but they can’t do that if they’re not alive. So that’s where the harm reduction comes in at. Sometimes it’s better to just reduce harm rather than losing a life.” Lauren Kotz, Region One State Opioid Response Program Administrator, YSS

And countering drug misuse isn’t its only benefit.

With its safety for both children and adults, Narcan represents a method for quick action against overdoses of even legal opioids.

“As long as opioids are on the streets or even being prescribed by doctors, like there’s always going to be a need for Narcan. We have an older community and even they can accidentally overdose.” Mary Hess, Executive Director, Unity Center

Between events like these and multiple overdose alerts, all involved hope that an escalating tragedy will hit a decline.

They hope that their handout never even has to be opened…but it will be there in the cabinet in case of the worst.