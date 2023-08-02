OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Prevention resources officers from across the Mountain State have spent the week at the Highlands Events Center as part of the annual PRO Conference.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These 140 officers are getting being in a variety of methods to respond to any situation that could arise for elementary though high school students.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says the PRO program is critical, because it allows kids to see police officers in a different way than they’re often portrayed, and it makes kids less afraid and more willing to work with them to stay safe.

He also explains how West Virginia’s PRO program is unique.

“So they don’t only just sit in the school and do nothing, these officers actually teach. So they get in, they get to teach in the classrooms, they call them ‘non-traditional classes.’ And then we actually get in and mentor the children too. So they work with the counselors, they work with the principals, they go to all the special events. So they work entirely with all the students, the parents, the teachers. They work with everybody and it becomes very in-depth.” SHERIFF TOM HOWARD, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Howard says our children are our most valuable asset, and this program helps protect them. He also spoke fondly of his own time as a school officer, describing it as one of the best parts of his career.

Also present at Wednesday’s meeting were the Department of Justice, the FBI and William Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.