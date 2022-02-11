Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson is the bill lead sponsor for Senate Bill 509 which proposes teachers will no longer receive all their 15 annual leave days at the start of each school year but instead accrue a minimum of 1.5 days per month of employment.

Teachers’ annual employment periods are generally 10 months. That 1.5 number would be a minimum, so county boards of education could offer a faster accrual rate.

County schools superintendents would have the option to advance a first-year employee their leave days under the following circumstances: accident, sickness, death in the immediate family, the life-threatening illness of a spouse, parents, or child, or other cause approved by the county school board.

SB 509 will be on amendment stage Friday on the floor of the full Senate. If passed it will go to the House of Delegates.