Second Coal Miner Killed In West Virginia This Week

June 10 2021

A second mine accident in West Virginia turned deadly in just two days.

Governor Jim Justice announced mine section foreman Nicholas David Adkins, 43, of Racine, was killed earlier this morning when he was hit by an underground shuttle car. The accident happened at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine near Naoma.

“This second tragedy in as many days is a terrible blow to all West Virginians and to our mining community. Please pray for this man and his loved ones, and for all of our miners and their families, just as Cathy and I continue to do everyday.” Governor Jim Justice said.

According to dispatch, they received a call of an apparent mining accident around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine in Raleigh County. Multiple emergency response crews were on scene including West Virginia OES.

