WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce announced today that 70th United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be the guest speaker at the organization’s annual ‘Lunch With Leaders’ event on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Chamber members, the business community, and the public are invited to attend the speech with a lunch following at the Wheeling Park White Palace.

Doors for the event open at 11 a.m. and Secretary Pompeo is expected to speak at noon.

Pompeo served as the 70th Secretary of State of the United States, the Director of the Central

Intelligence Agency, and was elected to four terms in Congress representing Kansas’ 4th District.

“We are very much looking forward to hearing Secretary Pompeo speak,” said Wheeling

Chamber President Kurt Zende in a press release. “To have a speaker of his stature in Wheeling is exciting and we are looking forward to hosting the event with our sponsors.”

Tickets for the event are $50 for Chamber members and $60 for future Chamber members and the

public. Individual tickets can be purchased by visiting the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce website.