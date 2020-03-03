Security concerns push WVa to switch vendors for mobile voting app

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Controversy during the Iowa Caucus prompted West Virginia lawmakers to investigate their own mobile voting app.

Research conducted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered that the Mountain State ballot casting app, ‘Voatz’ could be vulnerable to a security attack.

Therefore, the Secretary of State’s Office has decided to switch to ‘Democracy Live – Omni Ballot.’

Any research study that has a negative potential impact on voter confidence, has to be considered by the Secretary of State’s Office. And so we did consider the MIT report. Deak Kersey, Chief Counsel – WV Secretary of State’s Office

Overseas military personnel and some disabled voters can cast their ballots from mobile devices in the Mountain State.

When a man or woman signs up to serve our country, they have the right to vote. They also have a right to have a secure vote, a safe vote that will be counted. Del. Linda Longstreth, (D) Marion – U.S. Army Veteran

West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office says it is more confident in the new vendor, which stores its data in the AWS Amazon cloud. The CIA, FBI and NSA uses the same location to store their data.

