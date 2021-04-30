Sen. Capito has a positive call with Pres. Biden on infrastructure

(WTRF) Sen. Capito reports she had a “constructive” call with President Joe Biden on infrastructure.
Last week, Senator Capito unveiled—alongside several of her colleagues—a Republican framework to improve the nation’s infrastructure.
The Republican infrastructure framework, which includes $568 billion in infrastructure investments over a five-year period, will serve as a guide as the Senate continues to develop bipartisan bills that will go through regular order.
This is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have ever put forth.