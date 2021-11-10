Sen. Capito hosts Girls Rise Up event at Bethlehem Elementary in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito was in Wheeling Wednesday to host a Girls Rise Up event at Bethlehem Elementary School.

Senator Capito launched the West Virginia Girls Rise Up program back in 2015 to encourage confidence in young West Virginia women and empower them to be strong and kind female leaders.

This program focuses on self-confidence, education and fitness.

“You can see in some of the girls, most of them probably, have thought about this. They thought about what it means to speak up in class. What it means to tell your friend you’re not going to do something that’s not good. What it means to learn about Washington DC and so it’s really in my view it’s really inspiring to see what these great educators do with what the parents do. This is the first one we have done with the moms and that was fun to be able to see the moms and the girls interact.” U.S. Sen. Shellley Moore Capito, (R-WV)

Wednesday’s program marked the 24th Girls Rise Up event in all.

After attending the program, Senator Capito then stopped at the Oglebay Good Zoo to meet with staff members.

She also got the opportunity to tour several zoo exhibits.