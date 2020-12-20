Sen. Capito introduces broadband legislation

Charleston, WV (WTRF)- Senator Shelley Moore Capito has introduced a bill that she says could get all kids connected to the internet.

Capito’s talking about the “Every Child Connected Act”. With this, she says there wouldn’t be as much of a digital divide between the kids that do have internet and the ones who don’t.

Capito also says this would put every child in the school system first.

“This is a good way to focus on where our real priorities are, and that’s the next generation, and so that’s why I call it ‘Every Child Connected Act’.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

At the same time, Capito says this would also connect the adults to telehealth and things like that. Capito adds this bill would provide money through the e-rate, which will get it to the homes.

