WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Shelley, I’m losing my mind.”

That’s what a West Virginia senator heard her mother say more than a decade before she passed away.

The devastation of Alzheimer’s is one that Shelley Moore Capito knows personally, and it’s driving her push for a cure.

Shelley Moore Capito opened up with a Rockefeller Neuro-Science Institute doctor for an interview on dementia this week.

She revealed that both of her parents suffered from it in their later years, and that there were no easy answers.

They had different types of dementia. Even though it was hard to live through at the time, we did the best we could, the three children, but for some families, in the middle of it, I pray for them every day, because I know it’s really really difficult. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

That experience has led her to work on legislation for early Alzheimer’s detection.

Capito tells 7News that she’s also looking for ways to help caregivers and their often exhausting work.