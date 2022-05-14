WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Roe v. Wade has been one of the most controversial topics in the past few weeks.



Recently, Republicans turned down Democrats’ efforts to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law. That would have made it harder to overturn in the Supreme Court.

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for West Virginia?



Senator Shelley Moore Capito was one of the votes against codifying the ruling. She says abortions should be rare. In a recent interview, Senator Capito explained her decision.



“I think the sensitivity to this issue needs to be presented by a woman’s frame of reference in terms of what part of life she’s in or what kind of healthcare issues she may have. So I think abortions should be rare, they should be done with an eye towards health but I think the availability, working with a doctor that has some of these issues that I’ve outlined forward is something I think most Americans believe should go forward. “ Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito (R-W.Va.)

Last week’s leaked draft of a majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is does not guarantee the courts final opinion. But if Roe v. Wade is overturned- sixteen states plus D.C. would still protect abortion rights.