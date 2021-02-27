Sen. Capito says she can’t support COVID relief bill with excess spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – How much will the next stimulus check be?

That’s one of many issues holding up the latest COVID relief legislation in Congress.

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she’s had several meetings with President Biden and her colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the Senate about Coronavirus relief.

She says she can support the $400 dollars in unemployment in the Democratic version of the bill, but wants it to be for a set amount of time.

Senator Capito also explained she can also agree with $1,400 stimulus payments, but there’s another reason she can’t vote for the current bill.

What I can’t support is a bloated, loaded up bill that has all kinds of extraneous materials on it of about a trillion dollars. Under these circumstances I can’t support this bloated bill. It’s way too much spending. Bailing out states that have mismanaged their money, I’m not interested in that and I don’t think West Virginians are either. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia

Senator Capito said that only 10% of the current proposal is related to spending for health issues due to the virus. She feels the other 90% of long-term spending should not be linked to COVID relief.